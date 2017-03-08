Pasha Kovalev raises girlfriend Rachel Riley's eyebrows during appearance on Countdown

Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev managed to embarrass girlfriend Rachel Riley during an appearance on Countdown.

The professional dancer suggested the seven-lettered “phallus” from dictionary corner during Tuesday afternoon’s show.

After the two contestants managed just one five-letter word between them, Kovalev said: “There’s a little bit of a longer word… It’s seven, and it’s phallus.”

The high-scoring word left Rachel smirking but made more of an impact on presenter Nick Hewer.

Nick said: “Very good, all right,” to giggles from the audience before adding: “Sorry I was just a bit stunned for a second, thank-you very much for that Pasha.”

Rachel addressed the incident on Twitter following the show.

The incident sparked jokes across social media, with Clive Batten posting Rachel “just had to deal with Pasha’s phallus”.
