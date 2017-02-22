Paris Jackson wishes brother Blanket happy birthday with funny throwback pic

Paris Jackson shared her love for her younger brother Blanket as she celebrated his 15th birthday.

The daughter of the late pop superstar Michael Jackson posted a photo of herself and Blanket pulling funny faces in their younger years.

In the caption, Paris, 18, wrote: “Ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today.

“Slow the f*** down, i want you to stay a baby forever.

“This lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people I know.

“Watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but I honestly can’t tell you how proud I am. I love you so much.”

Paris and Blanket have an older brother, Prince, who turned 20 earlier this month.
