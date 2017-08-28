Paris Jackson urges fans to resist ‘Nazi, white supremacist jerks’ after Charlottesville clashes

Paris Jackson urged fans to resist neo-Nazi and white supremacist “jerks” in the wake of fatal violence in Charlottesville.

The model and actress, who is the daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson, told viewers of the MTV Video Music Awards to “resist” the fascists.

“If we were to all put our voices together, do you realise the difference we would make?” she told the audience in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“If we were to all stand up united as one, our impact, it would be huge.

“Let’s leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination.”

Her comments came after clashes at a far-right led rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, saw Heather Heyer, 32, killed when a car was rammed into her and other counter-protesters.

Jackson, 19, presented the first award of the night, for best pop video, to Fifth Harmony for their collaboration with Gucci Mane on hit song Down.

Jackson presented Fifth Harmony with the first award of the night (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Katy Perry began the ceremony by descending into The Forum arena in a silver space suit, joking that she had left Earth in the wake of a “terrible” 2016.

Viewing the news, she realised that this year has not been much better but welcomed the night’s performers because “even in the apocalypse we deserve a great soundtrack”.