Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama Star

Paris Jackson is ready for her close-up.

Fox TV has announced that the daughter of the late Michael Jackson will make her acting debut this season on the drama series Star.

Paris will play an intimidating character (Thibault Camus/PA)

Paris will play an intimidating social media guru, Rachel, who has an impact on the show’s lead characters.

The 18-year-old’s parents are late pop star Michael and his then-wife Debbie Rowe.

Paris with her brothers Prince and Blanket at the Michael Forever Tribute Concert at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff (Tim Ireland/PA)

Star, from Empire creator Lee Daniels, is set in the music industry and features Queen Latifah as a surrogate mother to aspiring young singers.

A date for the episode with Paris has not been announced.