Paris Jackson shares sweet tribute to big brother Prince
25/10/2017 - 22:42:16Back to Showbiz Home
Paris Jackson has shared a touching tribute to her brother Prince Jackson, saying he is “a blessing” in her life.
The 19-year-old daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson posted a photograph on Instagram of her and Prince, 20, on a red carpet together.
She wrote: “You accept my crazy ass for who i am, and love me unconditionally despite how out there i can be sometimes.
“And you support anything and everything i do solely because you know i’m passionate about it. You’re my ride or die.
“Thank you for everything, you’re such a f****** blessing in my life and i don’t know where i’d be if i didn’t have you.”
Paris and Prince have previously shown off their bond on social media.
Earlier this year they posted photographs on Instagram after getting matching yin and yang tattoos etched onto their ankles, with their individual inkings forming a whole yin and yang symbol.
Last month Prince shared an image of the pair on a motorcycle together and said his sister was his “ride or die”, a phrase used for a very close friend, relative or partner who a person can ride out any problems with.
Prince and Paris also have a younger brother named Blanket, who is 15.
Michael Jackson died following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol in 2009.
Join the conversation - comment here