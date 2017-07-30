Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin get matching tattoos

Paris Jackson and her godfather Macaulay Culkin have had matching tattoos.

Michael Jackson’s daughter and Home Alone star Culkin showed off their new inkings on social media.

The photographs show both have the same etching – a spoon-like shape – on their forearms.

paris and mac have the same tattoo. #macaulayculkin #parisjackson #tattoos A post shared by Macaulay (@macaulayculkin1980) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

It is not clear what the markings represent.

Jackson, 19, has long been close to Culkin, 36, who was a close friend of her late father.

🐰 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Jackson has other tattoos, including one that honours the king of pop.

The etching reads Queen Of My Heart, in the singer’s handwriting.