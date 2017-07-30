Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin get matching tattoos
Paris Jackson and her godfather Macaulay Culkin have had matching tattoos.
Michael Jackson’s daughter and Home Alone star Culkin showed off their new inkings on social media.
The photographs show both have the same etching – a spoon-like shape – on their forearms.
It is not clear what the markings represent.
Jackson, 19, has long been close to Culkin, 36, who was a close friend of her late father.
Jackson has other tattoos, including one that honours the king of pop.
The etching reads Queen Of My Heart, in the singer’s handwriting.
