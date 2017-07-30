Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin get matching tattoos

Back to Showbiz Home

Paris Jackson and her godfather Macaulay Culkin have had matching tattoos.

Michael Jackson’s daughter and Home Alone star Culkin showed off their new inkings on social media.

The photographs show both have the same etching – a spoon-like shape – on their forearms.

paris and mac have the same tattoo. #macaulayculkin #parisjackson #tattoos

A post shared by Macaulay (@macaulayculkin1980) on

It is not clear what the markings represent.

Jackson, 19, has long been close to Culkin, 36, who was a close friend of her late father.

🐰

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

Jackson has other tattoos, including one that honours the king of pop.

The etching reads Queen Of My Heart, in the singer’s handwriting.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, UK, World, Showbiz, Jackson, UK, Macaulay Culkin, Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz