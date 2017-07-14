Paris Hilton’s boyfriend gets her name tattooed in Disney font

Paris Hilton’s partner Chris Zylka has had her first name tattooed on his arm.

The socialite and TV personality shared a picture of the inking – completed in the Walt Disney font – on her Instagram page with her 7.2 million followers.

She wrote: “Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font.

“And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. #BoyfriendGoals #ParisForever.”

Hilton, 36, also posted a video of Zylka, 32, in which she panned the camera from his full body down to his arm.

The bold inking is on The Leftovers star Zylka’s left arm near his wrist, and is nestled between a lion tattoo and a line of cursive text.

Fans of Hilton rushed to share their adoration of her partner’s declaration of love, with one writing that “he’s a keeper”.

Another wrote under the Instagram post: “Marry that boy!!!!”

After sharing the tattoo online, Hilton marked her and Zylka’s first anniversary with a series of pictures on the social networking site.

In a gushing caption alongside several pictures from their time together, she wrote: “Happy Anniversary my love!

“Thank you for making me feel like a Disney Princess every single day. You are my knight in shining armor & I have never felt so safe & secure.

“You have changed my life in so many ways & shown me what true love really is. You are my best friend, my other half & made me see that fairytales exist & dreams really do come true. I love you baby.”