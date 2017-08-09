Parents praise Disney Junior channel for featuring a lesbian interracial couple in an animated show

Unless you have small children, it’s unlikely you’re up to date with Disney Junior’s popular TV show Doc McStuffins.

But don’t worry, because we’re here to tell you about the incredible things the show is doing for diversity. The latest instalment of the show, which features a six-year-old girl called Doc, whose toys come alive in her imaginary clinic, is teaching children about alternatives to the traditional family unit.

I'm so proud of today's episode of Doc McStuffins with @iamwandasykes and @portiaderossi - Love is Love in McStuffinsville! #DocMcstuffins pic.twitter.com/lXL7fixuMf — Chris Nee (@chrisdocnee) August 5, 2017

After an earthquake caused by a dragon jumping up and down, Doc helps reunite a doll family and shows them how to handle an emergency, in an episode called The Emergency Plan.

Portia de Rossi and Wanda Sykes lend their voices to Edie Doll and Thea Doll, an interracial lesbian couple, who head up the toy family. It’s the first time same-sex parents have prominently featured in a Disney animated series.

So proud to be in this episode. Love is love! #Docmcstuffins https://t.co/WmvWXURnZE — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) August 5, 2017

For Chris Nee, Doc Mcstuffins’s creator and executive producer, having representation on the show is incredibly important.

She says: “I always envision Doc McStuffins as a show about what it means to accept everyone as part of our communities. As part of a two-mum family, I’m proud to have an episode that reflects my son’s world, and shows everyone that love is love in McStuffinsville.”

These sentiments were echoed by people who watched the show, and the episode was particularly appreciated by those from non-traditional family units.

thank you thank you @DisneyChannel for your episode of Doc McStuffins today. my 3 yo boys were so thrilled to see a family like theirs!! 🙌🏼 — mich (@michsmoore) August 5, 2017

This AM's episode of Doc Mcstuffins features a 2 mom family. the first time our daughter will see a family like hers in a cartoon. — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) August 5, 2017

Kids with gay parents deserve to see their families represented on TV too. Go #DocMcStuffins and go @Disney for making it happen! — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) August 3, 2017

Proud to see the amazing show Doc Mcstuffins continue to spread a message of love and inclusion. #standwithdoc #docmcstuffins #loveislove — Theresa Tribuzio (@TortitudeT) August 7, 2017

Such a couple is a rare sight in children’s programmes – and indeed across television as a whole – so people are loving Disney’s efforts to educate kids and properly represent different types of families.