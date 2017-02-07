Paramount pulls Friday the 13th and World War Z 2

Paramount has announced its decision to pull two upcoming movies from its schedule; the Friday the 13th reboot and the sequel to 2013’s World War Z, as noted in an article from Variety.

Paramount gave no reasons as to why it was pulling the two films, but sources suggest that the studio's disappointment with the $13 million opening weekend for the recently released horror film Rings influenced its decision regarding the Friday the 13th reboot.

While there has been no word as to whether we can still expect to see a Friday the 13th reboot in the next few years, the article stated that Paramount still intends to release World War Z 2 at some point in 2018 or 2019.