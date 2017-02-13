Pants, pouts and Prince - catch up on all the best bits from the Grammys

Here are the major moments you may have missed from the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Adele broke records with five big wins

Adele picks up five awards (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

The British star scooped the prizes for best album, song, record, pop vocal album and pop solo performance of the year, bringing her total number of Grammys to date to 15.

Adele broke one of her awards – literally

Adele snaps apart her award (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

After her album 25 beat Beyonce’s Lemonade to the stop spot, Adele physically snapped her Grammy in two as she declared that the award had gone to the wrong artist.

While expressing her gratitude, the 28-year-old told the crowd: “I can’t possibly accept this award…my artist of my life is Beyonce and the Lemonade album was just so monumental.”

The American singer was spotted getting tearful in the audience.

Beyonce stunned the audience with Mother’s Pride

Beyonce (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

Following the news of her latest pregnancy, the 35-year-old debuted her twin baby bump with a heart-stopping performance.

She donned a gold crown as she took to the stage surrounded by dozens of dancers for a nine-minute set featuring songs from Lemonade.

Twenty One Pilots throw caution, and trousers, to the wind

Twenty One Pilots walk proud (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

While stars tend to use the red carpet to flaunt “barely there” outfits, the duo abandoned the bottom half of their suits completely as they picked up the best group performance award for Stressed Out.

Members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun said that, before becoming famous, they had promised each other if they won a Grammy they would collect it in their underwear – and so they did.

Lady Gaga and Adele strike the pout

This one 👸❤🤘killin it tonight like girls do A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

Taking a break from their formal press photo shoots, the two singers went backstage to take a sneaky snap of themselves in a pouting pose by the green room mirror.

The fun picture, showing Adele with her arm round Lady G who points back at her, received more than 750,000 likes in just a few hours after it was posted on the Joanne singer’s Instagram page.

Bruno Mars brought Prince back

Bruno dons purple for Prince (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

The 24K Magic singer dazzled in the famous sparkling purple jacket as he took to the stage with a rendition of Let’s Go Crazy.

His tribute to the late Purple Rain singer was rewarded with a standing ovation as he played a live solo guitar riff and shouted to the crowd: “Make some noise for Prince, y’all.”

Adele settled for nothing less than perfection in her George Michael tribute

Adele made a moving tribute to George Michael (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

After delivering a flawless performance of Hello at the event, Adele stumbled over her live rendition of Fastlove and asked to start again.

Dressed in a full-length black gown for her tribute to the late Faith singer, she said: “I can’t mess this up for him.”

James Corden brought some comic relief to the stage

James brings Carpool Karaoke to the stage (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

The British comedian hosted the awards show and recreated his popular Carpool Karaoke sketch, singing Sweet Caroline with a host of famous singers.

But he added a more serious political note as he performed an original rap with the words: “Live it all up because this is the best, and with President Trump we don’t know what comes next.”

Busta Rhymes led the charge against Donald Trump

Powerful..... #GRAMMYS2017 A photo posted by Busta Rhymes (@conglomerateent) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Following in the footsteps of stars who have used this year’s awards season as a platform to make hard-hitting statements about the new US president, the rapper slammed Mr Trump’s bid to ban immigrants from specific countries.

During his performance with A Tribe Called Quest, he said: “I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States…I want to thank President Agent Orange for his unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban.”

Singer Joy Villa also appeared to buck the anti-Trump trend, as she walked the red carpet with the president’s Make America Great Again slogan emblazoned on her gown, but she garnered a lot of criticism online for the stunt.

CeeLo Green brought a golden touch to the red carpet

The rapper with the Midas touch… (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

It was not just Beyonce’s shimmering crown that turned heads.

The rapper arrived head-to-toe in gold as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson, earning him comparisons to everything from the Wizard Of Oz tinman character to a Ferrero Rocher chocolate.

Me and my chain are just here to collect the trophies for Work and Anti...howbowdah A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

Fellow rapper Drake also made a cheeky jab at the costume, turning Green into a stylish gold necklace as he stuck a cropped picture of the outfit on to an old photo of himself.

Posting the doctored photo on Instagram, Drake wrote: “Me and my chain are just here to collect the trophies for Work and Anti…howbowdah”

Lady Gaga took her anti-bodyshaming statement to the red carpet

2017 Grammy's A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

Known throughout her career for her daring outfits, she took revealing to the next level as she turned up to the event in a tiny top exposing the lower part of her breasts.

Her outfit, which included a pair of black leather hot pants, followed her claim that she was “proud” of the way she looked after trolls mocked her appearance during her Super Bowl performance.

One of the best times I've ever had on stage ever. These guys rock HARD! #metallica thank you to you and your loyal fans for honoring me and monsters with that moment. 🤘 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

But she swapped the garment for a cut-off Metallica shirt in time to perform with the metal band and dive into a crowd surf.