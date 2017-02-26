Pamela Anderson and Jamie Foxx are proud parents at Milan Fashion Week
Pamela Anderson and Jamie Foxx looked tickled pink as their children walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week.
The US stars hobnobbed in the front row of the Dolce & Gabbana show, as they waited for Pamela’s son Dylan Lee and Jamie’s daughter Corrine to appear.
Dylan and Corinne were among more than 100 “influencers” — be they budding actors, models, musicians, dancers, socialites, social media mavens or just plain cool — who were picked to strut down the catwalk for designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
Dylan looked dapper in a pink suit.
And actor Andy Garcia’s daughters — Dominik, Daniella and Alessandra — wore black lace or floral print dresses.
Model Amanda Harwey and her husband Jason Harwey appeared with their two children, Noah and Rose, dressed in matching kitten prints – his a robe, hers a dress under a leopard print coat, and the kids in pyjamas.
