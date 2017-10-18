Paloma Faith stuns with lip rings on Q Awards red carpet

Paloma Faith turned heads as she walked the Q Awards red carpet sporting some dramatic facial jewellery.

The singer, 36, stepped out in a garish red and white striped jump suit, with a high neck and full, billowing sleeves.

But it was the two huge lip rings – which took over her entire chin – that really stole the show.

Paloma Faith (Ian West/PA)

There was no room for shrinking violets at the ceremony in London, where bold prints and patterns were the order of the day.

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams oozed glamour in eye-catching navy striped trousers and a matching top which showed off a flash of her midriff.

The actress, 20, teamed her stylish ensemble with delicate silver sandals and a sparkly clutch bag.

Maisie Williams (Ian West/PA)

Songwriter Catherine Anne Davies, aka The Anchoress, opted for a leopard print suit which she wore with a simple black top and black ankle boots.

She wore her hair loose over her shoulders and carried a pink and black animal print bag.

Catherine Anne Davies aka The Anchoress (Ian West/PA)

And it was not just the women sporting bright colours – award winner Stormzy brightened up his basic black outfit with a shiny purple jacket.