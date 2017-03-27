Paddy Power refunds all losing DWTS bets after Aidan O'Mahony's win

Paddy Power have today refunded €8,000 as free bets to its customers who backed Aoibhin Garrihy and Denise McCormack to win the Dancing With The Stars finale.

The actresses lost out to Aidan O’Mahony in the public vote despite outscoring the All-Ireland winning Kerry man on the judges’ scorecards.

Former Fair City star Aoibhin Garrihy went into the final at the Evens favourite ahead of eventual winner O’Mahony who was at 2/1 while Red Rock cast member Denise McCormack was considered a 5/2 shot.

Féilim Mac An Iomaire, a spokesperson for Paddy Power, said “The fleet footed baller from Kerry may have won the public vote but a number of our customers felt aggrieved having lost out despite backing the acts who were adjudged to have performed best on the night.

“Therefore we feel that the only fair thing to do is to give them back their hard earned which will hopefully put the pep back in their step.”

Turns out, they’re not the only ones unhappy with the result.

