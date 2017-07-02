Paddy McGuinness's wife reveals their twins have autism

Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness’s wife has told fans their four-year-old twins have autism.

Model Christine McGuinness, 29, revealed both son Leo and daughter Penelope have the condition in a touching Instagram post to mark their fourth birthday.

She wrote: “Today you both turn four, and I celebrate so much more.

“In the last 12 months you have learnt to talk, and you are using flat feet to walk.

“You are conquering your daily challenges, and I’m here to hold your hand, when your dealing with sensory overload, the quietest room sounds like a big brass band.

“You excel in mathematics and amateur dramatics and you amaze me every day, because you are beautiful inside and out in an extra special way.

“The meltdowns, the routines and all the planning ahead.

“The groundhog days, the beige food and the temperamental ‘time for bed’.

Happy Birthday to my gorgeous twins Leo & Penelope #4today 🎉🎂🎁 how fabulous you have grown from then, Leo – 6lb7oz and Penelope – 6lb10oz.

“I love you unconditionally and will encourage you both to embrace your autism. Because you are totally unique and fantastically awesome.

“All my love always, mummy.”

The post was captioned “My babies, My world”. Christine added the hashtags “#Autism #AutismAwareness”.

Paddy, 43, and Christine are also parents to daughter Felicity, who was born in September.