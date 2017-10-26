Paddy Doherty leads mourners at funeral of his teenage nephew

Big Fat Gypsy Weddings star Patrick “Paddy” Doherty led mourners at the funeral of his teenage nephew, who died following a car collision.

Doherty was joined by family and friends at Epsom Cemetery for the funeral of Tom “Tomboy” Doherty, with hundreds of others from the Traveller community also in attendance.

The aspiring boxer was 17 when he died after the car he was driving crashed in South Nutfield, Surrey on October 9, days after he passed his driving test.

The coffin of Tom ‘Tomboy’ Doherty, the nephew of Big Fat Gypsy Weddings star Paddy Doherty, arrives at Epsom Cemetery for his funeral service (Steve Parsons/PA)

The pallbearers wore Manchester United T-shirts in a nod to Tom’s beloved football team, and he was carried in a white casket.

The funeral included a procession of horses and white Mercedes cars.

Doherty was seen wiping a tear from his face during the service.

Doherty, who rose to fame on Channel 4’s Big Fat Gyspy Weddings and also won Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, previously spoke of his “lovely, good-looking” and “charismatic” nephew.

Big Fat Gypsy Weddings star Paddy Doherty (centre) attending the funeral of Paddy’s nephew, Tom ‘Tomboy’ Doherty, at Epsom Cemetery (Steve Parsons/PA)

He told the Press Association he was expecting “a couple of thousand” people from the Traveller community to attend the service.

The 58-year-old added that he thought the service might match the scale of his father Simon’s recent funeral, which the TV star said was unexpectedly attended by thousands.