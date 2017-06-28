Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond passes away age 91

Michael Bond, creater of the Paddington Bear book series has died.

He was 91.

Publisher HarperCollins confirmed that Bond passed away at home on Tuesday following a short illness.

Bond published over 200 childrens books, but is probably best known for A Bear Called Paddington, written in 1956.

Over 35m copies of Paddington books have been sold worldwide.

Paddington was made into a live action movie in recent years, with a sequel due out later in 2017.
By Greg Murphy

