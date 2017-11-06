Ozzy Osbourne named first headliner for Download Festival 2018

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne will take to the stage next spring as he headlines metal music festival Download.

The Black Sabbath frontman is the first main act to be announced for the line-up for next year’s event in Donington Park in Leicestershire.

His show next year will mark the first time the Prince of Darkness has headlined at the festival as a solo artist and will come amid a string of dates in his upcoming world tour.

Ahead of the event, over the weekend of June 8-10, Download promoter Andy Copping said: “We’re unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year.

“Already hailing from the midlands, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to Download and after Black Sabbath closed the festival in 2016, how could I not ask the Prince of Darkness to come back all on his own? The Download family are, without a shadow of a doubt, in for a treat.”

The 68-year-old made a rare TV appearance last week as he took part in a celebrity charity special of Channel 4 reality show Gogglebox, with his wife and X Factor judge, Sharon.

The pair, who have been married for 35 years, commented on clips of the latest current affairs and dramas, and the metal singer appeared to become emotional as they watched a video about a young cancer sufferer named Eve.

Tickets are already on sale for Download Festival 2018 via the event’s website.