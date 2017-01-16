Osman and Armstrong traded places on Pointless... and fans just couldn't cope

Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong swapped places for the first time ever as Pointless aired its 1,000th show.

So Richard stood up to present, while Alexander got comfy behind the desk.

Although both seemed happy with the switcheroo, fans on social media WERE NOT.

No, Twitter was awash with talk of it being “weird” and a “parallel universe”.

Some people did get on board.

But doubters need not worry anyway – the presenters have indicated the role reversal would be a one-off.
