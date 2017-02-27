Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted Donald Trump during Academy Awards and it was amazing
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted American President Donald Trump during the live show.
Kimmel told the audience: “We’re more than two hours into the show and Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted at us once and I’m starting to get worried about him.”
For his first tweet he asked the American President:
Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 27, 2017
He then quickly tweeted him a second time writing:
Within minutes both of the posts had notched up hundreds of thousands of likes on the social media platform.
The Academy also re-tweeted the first message from its official account.
Mr Trump tweeted that Meryl Streep was “overrated” after she criticised him during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes where she was honoured with the Cecil B DeMille award for her outstanding contribution to entertainment.
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Fans flooded Kimmel’s Twitter timeline with GIFs of Streep as her character from The Devil Wears Prada.
#MerylSaysHi @jimmykimmel @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/TPF0gyZZbf— Omar Gamboa (@OmarGamboa) February 27, 2017
@jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/ImAai2CUo7— Amanda Oleander (@AmandaOleander) February 27, 2017
A few people warned Kimmel he was “going to start a war” by tweeting the President.
Mr Trump has yet to respond to the tweets.
