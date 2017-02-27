Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted Donald Trump during Academy Awards and it was amazing

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted American President Donald Trump during the live show.

Kimmel told the audience: “We’re more than two hours into the show and Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted at us once and I’m starting to get worried about him.”

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

For his first tweet he asked the American President:

He then quickly tweeted him a second time writing:

Within minutes both of the posts had notched up hundreds of thousands of likes on the social media platform.

The Academy also re-tweeted the first message from its official account.

Mr Trump tweeted that Meryl Streep was “overrated” after she criticised him during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes where she was honoured with the Cecil B DeMille award for her outstanding contribution to entertainment.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Fans flooded Kimmel’s Twitter timeline with GIFs of Streep as her character from The Devil Wears Prada.

A few people warned Kimmel he was “going to start a war” by tweeting the President.

Mr Trump has yet to respond to the tweets.