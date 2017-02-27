Oscars blunder reaction: Sixth Sense director jokes after unforeseen Oscars circumstance

Director M Night Shyamalan has joked that he wrote the ending to the 89th Academy Awards, which saw the wrong winner announced in the coveted best picture category.

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Sixth Sense director is renowned for his films which have a twist at the end.

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner of the last category of the night, saying that La La Land had won, when in fact Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight was the winner.

He tweeted:

Social media exploded with another common theme: people asking if the results of the American elections could be recounted in case they had been misread too.

E! News host Ryan Seacrest shared his summary of events:

Throughout the show Kimmel referenced his “feud” with Bourne star Matt Damon, leading one viewer to conclude:

The official Miss Universe twitter account offered the Academy some advice, following a similar blunder that happened during the crowning of the 2015 Miss Universe.

American comedian Steve Harvey mistakenly announced that Miss Colombia was the winner, when in fact Miss Philippines should have won.

The pageant tagged the Academy tweeting:

Kimmel himself referenced Harvey after the mishap on stage saying: “Personally I blame Steve Harvey for this.”

Harvey has not commented or posted anything on Social Media about the Oscars incident.

Wrestler Chris Jericho tweeted:

Film director Michael Moore said mistakes such as this one were the reason a “booth of review” should be instituted.

He tweeted: 

Actor Emile Hirsch tweeted: 
