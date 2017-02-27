Oscars blunder reaction: Sixth Sense director jokes after unforeseen Oscars circumstance

Director M Night Shyamalan has joked that he wrote the ending to the 89th Academy Awards, which saw the wrong winner announced in the coveted best picture category.

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Sixth Sense director is renowned for his films which have a twist at the end.

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner of the last category of the night, saying that La La Land had won, when in fact Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight was the winner.

He tweeted:

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

Social media exploded with another common theme: people asking if the results of the American elections could be recounted in case they had been misread too.

Hillary called. She wants Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to review the ballots voters cast in Wisconsin and Michigan.#Oscars — Frank Underwood (@FrankUnderwocd) February 27, 2017

The #Oscars just did the best impression of The Electoral College. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 27, 2017

E! News host Ryan Seacrest shared his summary of events:

Summary:



Deserved win by the Moonlight team



Gracious concession by the La La Land team



wtf just happened for everyone else#Oscars — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 27, 2017

Throughout the show Kimmel referenced his “feud” with Bourne star Matt Damon, leading one viewer to conclude:

I'm convinced Matt Damon did it so he has something on @jimmykimmel #AcademyAwards — Tanner Pearson (@tannerjpearson) February 27, 2017

The official Miss Universe twitter account offered the Academy some advice, following a similar blunder that happened during the crowning of the 2015 Miss Universe.

American comedian Steve Harvey mistakenly announced that Miss Colombia was the winner, when in fact Miss Philippines should have won.

The pageant tagged the Academy tweeting:

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

Kimmel himself referenced Harvey after the mishap on stage saying: “Personally I blame Steve Harvey for this.”

Harvey has not commented or posted anything on Social Media about the Oscars incident.

Wrestler Chris Jericho tweeted:

How is it possible for the WRONG movie to be read? Shouldn't there only be ONE name on the card? Didn't we learn anything from #SteveHarvey? — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 27, 2017

Film director Michael Moore said mistakes such as this one were the reason a “booth of review” should be instituted.

He tweeted:

This is why the Academy has to institute a booth review of every award (or at least any award given in the final 2 minutes). #NFL #Oscars — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 27, 2017

