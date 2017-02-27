Oscars' audience bemused by Nicole Kidman's clapping technique
Despite the spectacular Oscars gaffe, there was also another issue capturing viewers’ attention – Nicole Kidman’s unusual clapping.
The Lion star sparked much comment on Twitter when the way she applauded was captured on-screen.
Nicole was unfavourably compared to a seal and a sea lion.
Little known fact about Nicole Kidman - she is in fact half sea lion pic.twitter.com/42Eos1YHkZ— Stephen Leng (@steveleng) February 27, 2017
Anyone see Nicole Kidman clapping? She claps like a seal. Awesome. #Oscars— Baratunde (@baratunde) February 27, 2017
...Nicole Kidman clapping is one of the creepiest things I've ever seen— James (@JMillzTheReal) February 27, 2017
Omg Twitter, have you never worn rings that hurt when you clap a certain way? That's probably it. #NicoleKidman #Oscars— Signe Dean (@nevertoocurious) February 27, 2017
The Oscar-winning actress attended with her singer husband, Keith Urban, and was clearly having a good time.
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/OuNiJJAaTu— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 27, 2017
Judging by the video posted by Keith, we can safely say there’s nothing unusual about the way she waves or blows kisses.
