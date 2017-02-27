Oscars' audience bemused by Nicole Kidman's clapping technique

Despite the spectacular Oscars gaffe, there was also another issue capturing viewers’ attention – Nicole Kidman’s unusual clapping.

The Lion star sparked much comment on Twitter when the way she applauded was captured on-screen.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Richard Shotwell/AP/Press Association Images)

Nicole was unfavourably compared to a seal and a sea lion.

Little known fact about Nicole Kidman - she is in fact half sea lion pic.twitter.com/42Eos1YHkZ — Stephen Leng (@steveleng) February 27, 2017

Anyone see Nicole Kidman clapping? She claps like a seal. Awesome. #Oscars — Baratunde (@baratunde) February 27, 2017

...Nicole Kidman clapping is one of the creepiest things I've ever seen — James (@JMillzTheReal) February 27, 2017

Omg Twitter, have you never worn rings that hurt when you clap a certain way? That's probably it. #NicoleKidman #Oscars — Signe Dean (@nevertoocurious) February 27, 2017

The Oscar-winning actress attended with her singer husband, Keith Urban, and was clearly having a good time.

Judging by the video posted by Keith, we can safely say there’s nothing unusual about the way she waves or blows kisses.