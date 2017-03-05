Oscar-winning Viola Davis still battling 'chip on my shoulder'

Oscar-winner Viola Davis has said she has a “chip” on her shoulder that she attributes to having her artistic voice stifled in the past.

The US star, who last month picked up the best supporting actress Academy Award for Fences, said she struggled with the problem when she was in college and is still working on it, reported America’s People magazine.

Viola, 51, said: “I spent so many years at Juilliard just wanting to beat somebody up.

“I think it was the height of my anger; that chip on my shoulder.”

She continued: “I’m still trying to take care of that chip on my shoulder, by the way.

“It was mainly because I felt my voice as an artist was being stifled.”

Speaking to an audience of students at Harvard University, where she was honoured with the school’s Artist Of The Year prize, Viola said of performing: “Your job is to come open and willing to transform, and that’s the power of what we do.

“And I feel like if one audience member is shifted in any way possible, I’ve done my job.”

Our Artist of the Year, Viola Davis, the most nominated Black actress ever, won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Fences! — Harvard Foundation (@harvfoun) February 27, 2017

Previous winners of the Harvard award include Quincy Jones, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Shakira.