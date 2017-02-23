Oscar winner Roman Polanski's sex case hearing hits delay

A hearing to unseal evidence in Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski’s long-running underage sex case has been delayed.

The Los Angeles Superior Court issued a notice stating that the hearing scheduled for Friday had been held back, but a new date has not been set.

The delay comes after Polanski’s lawyer filed a formal motion to unseal the evidence of a former prosecutor who handled Polanski’s 1977 unlawful sex with a minor case.

But Polanski, who won the best director Academy Award in 2003 for The Pianist, ran away on the day before his sentencing and his travel has been restricted to France, Switzerland and Poland ever since.

He and his lawyers have claimed that the Oscar-winning director fled because a judge reneged on a sentencing deal.

Los Angeles prosecutors have not yet filed a response to Polanski’s motion.