Orwellian role for Tom Sturridge on his return to Broadway

British actor Tom Sturridge has been cast in a Broadway production of George Orwell’s 1984.

The Hollow Crown star will portray main character Winston Smith in the new stage adaptation of the dystopian novel.

US actress Olivia Wilde will play Julia, who enters into a relationship with Winston.

Olivia Wilde (Ian West/PA)
The former House star, 33, told her 1.83 million followers on Twitter that she was “beyond excited” to be making her debut on the Great White Way.

Tom, 31, was previously nominated for a Tony award for his performance in the Broadway production of Orphans.

The play will open on June 22 at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.
