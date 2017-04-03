Orwellian role for Tom Sturridge on his return to Broadway

British actor Tom Sturridge has been cast in a Broadway production of George Orwell’s 1984.

The Hollow Crown star will portray main character Winston Smith in the new stage adaptation of the dystopian novel.

US actress Olivia Wilde will play Julia, who enters into a relationship with Winston.

Olivia Wilde (Ian West/PA)

The former House star, 33, told her 1.83 million followers on Twitter that she was “beyond excited” to be making her debut on the Great White Way.

Deeply honored, and beyond excited to help tell this terrifyingly relevant story on Broadway this summer. Come check it out! #1984play https://t.co/6LxkopoOEB — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) April 3, 2017

Tom, 31, was previously nominated for a Tony award for his performance in the Broadway production of Orphans.

The play will open on June 22 at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.