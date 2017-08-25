Orlando Bloom to star in new fantasy noir series on Amazon

Orlando Bloom will play a police inspector investigating the murder of a showgirl in new Amazon Prime show Carnival Row.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor will play Rycroft Philostrate in the fantasy noir drama.

The series is set in a neo-Victorian city where mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered.

Orlando Bloom (PA Wire/PA)

Tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population as the show follows the investigation of a string of unsolved murders which are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists.

Bloom’s casting was announced by Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios, at the Edinburgh International TV Festival.

The actor will also serve as a producer on the series, which is scheduled to begin filming in the autumn ahead of a release in 2019.