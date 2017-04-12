Orlando Bloom: My surprise at nude paddle board photos

Orlando Bloom has said he was having a “moment of feeling free” when he was famously photographed naked on a paddle board with singer Katy Perry.

The British actor claimed he was unaware the pictures, which featured on a host of newspaper front pages in August, were being taken off the coast of Sardinia.

He told Elle magazine: “It was extremely surprising. I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen.

Orlando Bloom (Ian West/PA)

“We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free.

“What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free.”

Orlando, 40, and Katy, 32, announced they had split up last month but the Pirates Of The Caribbean star has insisted they remain friends.

Katy and Orlando announced they had split up last month (Ian West/PA)

He told Elle: “We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us.”

Orlando said he also had a “remarkable relationship” with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr, as they raise their six-year-old son together.

He added: “With Miranda, there was a sense that I don’t want my son to go back through the internet where people have made up lies. We co-parent really well.”