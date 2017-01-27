Orlando Bloom inspires young acting hopefuls at launch of trust

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom offered advice to young aspiring actors as he celebrated a new trust that will inspire students to explore and enjoy drama and teach skills that will help them in later life.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star was joined by his former drama coach and stage star Paapa Essiedu for the launch of the Laurus Trust – a new multi-academy trust in the North West of England.

Orlando Bloom with Paapa Essiedu (right) and Patsy Rodenburg (Dave Thompson/PA)

Acting coach Patsy Rodenburg and her two former students worked with the education team from the Royal Shakespeare Company to run a series of sessions at Cheadle Hulme High School in Greater Manchester, the founder academy of the trust, where Orlando offered advice to students hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Orlando said: “Studying the art of performance changed my life forever – opening the door to the career I love. I believe that every student, regardless of where they went to school, deserves the chance to learn these skills and it’s fantastic that Patsy and the Laurus Trust are placing such importance on this area.

Orlando puts the youngster through their pace (Dave Thompson/PA)

“The focus on core areas like presence, rhetoric and performance is really giving these students the tools to succeed, whether its acting on stage or competing for the best jobs and university places.”

Linda Magrath, head of Cheadle Hulme High School, said: “This was a fantastic occasion for all the students – it’s not every day that stars like Orlando and Paapa drop into our school.

Orlando and Pappa snap a selfie (Dave Thompson/PA)

“We are proud that Cheadle Hulme High Schools sits at the very heart of the Laurus Trust, which has big, exciting plans to really drive excellence in education in the North West.

“Our students and teachers already achieve outstanding results. This new approach and investment will take us to the next level.”