Orlando Bloom compares Emma Stone to his character in Lord Of The Rings

Orlando Bloom has described Emma Stone as a “true elven sista” after the Oscar winner bore a striking resemblance to his Lord Of The Rings character Legolas on the set of her new Netflix series.

The actor posted pictures of Stone with long blonde hair and elf ears on the set of Maniac next to photos of him in the hit film franchise.

He captioned them: “elf stole my look!! when your blonde locks get a revamp…and improved upon. #emmastone, a true elven sista.”

Bloom played the Sindarin Elf of the Woodland Realm in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings films, and reprised the part for the adaptations of The Hobbit.

Stone stars opposite Jonah Hill in Netflix comedy series Maniac, about a man living a fantasy life in his dreams, while he is locked up in an institution.