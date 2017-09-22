Original supermodels reunite for Versace show in memory of designer Gianni

The original supermodels from the 1990s have reunited on the Versace catwalk to commemorate 20 years since the death of designer Gianni Versace.

Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen sashayed down the catwalk with former French first lady Carla Bruni at Milan Fashion Week in gold metallic dresses reminiscent of those worn during their heyday.

Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen (Luca Bruno/AP)

They were greeted by a standing ovation as they walked down the runway with Donatella Versace, Gianni’s sister, at the show for the Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

The show was opened by the most popular models of the moment, including Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber.

Bella Hadid (Luca Bruno/AP)

Donatella had previously told a press conference she had used prints from her brother’s collections between 1991 and 1995 as the basis for the show.

The models made their entrance to the soundtrack of George Michael’s song Freedom, which recreated one of Gianni Versace’s most famous catwalk moments from 1991, when four of the supermodels walked arm in arm as George sat in the front row.

I have decided to honor his legacy with his dazzling metal mesh. @Donatella_Versace

A post shared by VERSACE (@versace_official) on

Gianni was shot and killed in Miami on July 15 1997 and Donatella took over as designer soon after his death.

THANK YOU to my icons. Thank you to everyone ♥️♥️♥️ #VersaceSS18 #versacetribute

A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

After the show, Donatella posted on Instagram: “THANK YOU to my icons. Thank you to everyone.”
