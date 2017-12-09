Ore Oduba returns as Strictly champion for one last time ahead of final

Last year’s Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba returned to the show to a fanfare reception on Saturday night.

The TV presenter brought the glitterball trophy with him as he watched the 2017 roster of stars take on the semi-finals.

He was also roped in to read the terms and conditions, where he mock-cried after presenter Claudia Winkleman warned him he would need to return the trophy next week for the final.

Oduba was joined by fellow Strictly 2016 stars Judge Robert Rinder, actor Danny Mac and radio DJ Melvin Odoom in the crowd as the five remaining couples took to the floor.

Earlier this week Oduba released a statement slamming coverage of some of this year’s stars, with suggestions he was referring to Alexandra Burke.

He wrote: “I genuinely cannot believe some of the articles, comments and messages I’ve read, targeting certain members of this year’s cast. It’s hurtful and to be honest it’s shameful.”

Just had to say something about @bbcstrictly ... pic.twitter.com/ml9KHgQ041 — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 8, 2017

On Saturday he said he was “wishing all the semi-finalists the very best” and described the show as an “unforgettable experience”.

Fans were delighted to see Oduba return, with some calling for him to become a permanent fixture on the show.

“Anyone else think @OreOduba should replace Tess as host?,” tweeted @Ijb29.

@Tchowells wrote on Twitter: “Hi @OreOduba my not quite 5 year old daughter has just gone CRAZY seeing you again on #Strictly and she wants a hug.”

@IanThom61688878 tweeted: “@OreOduba was clutching onto that glitterball like he didn’t even want to let go of it. Your time as champion is nearly up though :(”

@Josephdaisley posted: “Yay! Great to see some of last year’s cast back. Also nice to see the studio in the minutes leading up to the show.”

Holby City actor Joe McFadden was first to perform on Saturday night as he and partner Katya Jones scored 35 for an American Smooth to Robbie Williams’s Have You Met Miss Jones.