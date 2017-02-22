Ore Oduba gets stuck in ditch while racing on Top Gear track

Ore Oduba has admitted he might have “pushed it a tad too hard” after getting into trouble on the Top Gear track.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner was filming the Star In A Reasonably Priced Car/Star In A Rallycross Car segment for the new series of the motoring show, and photos show his car appearing to come off the track and skid onto the grass.

The Mirror quoted Ore as saying: “I found myself stuck in a newly created ditch and saw what looked like an ambulance coming.

“All they did was just to help me out of it, and off we went again.”

Ore Oduba on Strictly (BBC)

The star hinted that his lap still went rather well.

He said: “The best part of it is that I don’t even drive. I actually don’t have a car.

“But you wait and see what my lap time is.

“I was trying to push as hard as they would let me. Maybe I pushed it a tad too hard,” he added.

Confirmed: all new #TopGear launches Sunday 5 March. See you there pic.twitter.com/GDGVpLoiwo — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) February 14, 2017

The new series of Top Gear starts on Sunday March 5 at 8pm on BBC Two.