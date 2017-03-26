Orange Is The New Black star Samira Wiley marries writer

Orange Is The New Black star Samira Wiley has married one of the hit show’s writers.

Samira and Lauren Morelli tied the knot in Palm Springs, California over the weekend, six months after they got engaged.

A photograph posted on Martha Stewart Weddings’ Instagram page shows Samira and Lauren in Christian Siriano gowns, walking hand in hand against a backdrop of plants and flowers.

Both women later shared the same image, with Samira adding the hashtag “#aboutlastnight”.

#aboutlastnight A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Lauren captioned the photograph: “Wifey for lifey.”

The Martha Stewart Weddings site said the couple exchanged vows in a confetti-themed celebration at the same place that they got engaged in 2016.

Samira’s parents officiated at the ceremony.

The couple chose This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan for the recessional and they entered the reception to Justin Bieber’s Baby.

Samira, 29, and Lauren announced their engagement in October by posting a picture of themselves looking blissfully happy on social media, with the actress flashing a diamond ring.

Yes. A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

Samira plays inmate Poussey Washington in Netflix series Orange Is The New Black, which is set in a women’s prison.

Lauren came out publicly three years ago in an article for Mic, where she wrote that she realised she was gay on one of her first days on the set of the prison dramedy in 2012.