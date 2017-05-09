Orange Is The New Black S5 Trailer is here - and it looks brilliant

Netflix has released an adrenaline-fueled trailer for Orange Is The New Black season five.

The new season premieres on Friday June 9, with Litchfield seeing the start of a revolution.

Check it out.

WARNING: Spoilers to previous seasons.

The makers have told us what we can expect: “A riot sparked by Poussey's death quickly escalates when the inmates gain control of the prison. Once they get a taste of power, chaos ensues through the halls of Litchfield.

“In real time and over the course of just three days, season five of Orange Is The New Black will leave the inmates' lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve.”

Only four weeks to wait!