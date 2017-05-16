Open auditions for West End punk musical The Anarchy Arias

Aspiring stage stars have been invited to compete in open auditions for a new West End punk musical.

The Anarchy Arias will feature hits by The Clash, the Sex Pistols and The Damned.

Opening next year, the show has been inspired by the album of the same name, recently announced by former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, in which the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra collaborated with opera singers to record punk tunes.

Former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock launching The Anarchy Arias album (Universal Music/Press Association Images)

The story will follow a beleaguered amateur operatic society which ditches Mozart and Wagner in favour of punk classics such as Oh Bondage Up Yours! by X-Ray Spex and Pretty Vacant by the Sex Pistols.

Open auditions will take place across the UK to find the best amateur operatic talent.

Ted Cockle, senior executive at Universal Music, which is funding the musical, said of the show: “It just seemed like such a natural fit. We’d just announced the album and the reaction to the music was incredible.

Check out the video for the first single Pretty Vacant, taken from the self-titled album by The Anarchy Arias https://t.co/5mwA7tzfGh pic.twitter.com/QgV38L5bKe — The Anarchy Arias (@TheAnarchyArias) March 27, 2017

“To make these powerful, dramatic arrangements come to life on stage will be astonishing.”

The Anarchy Arias album is released in June.