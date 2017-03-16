One singleton opened up about her dog falling off a cliff and everyone’s confused

It’s our favourite time of the week, when the creme de la creme of Irish banter come together to take us on their awkward first dates.

This week, it was well represented by the county of Cork.

Although one Cork native had the nation talking, Paula - who was on a date with Aoife.

The date was all going well until Paula casually dropped that her saloon flooded, her marriage ended and her dog fell off a cliff - all in one quick sentence.

Wait … your dog fell off a cliff?

We need an explanation, Paula!
By Anna O'Donoghue

