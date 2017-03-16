One singleton opened up about her dog falling off a cliff and everyone’s confused

It’s our favourite time of the week, when the creme de la creme of Irish banter come together to take us on their awkward first dates.

This week, it was well represented by the county of Cork.

ANOTHER Cork man on #FirstDatesIRL Did the last #Cork person leaving turn off the lights?! — Kay Aderbee (@maybemerlot) March 16, 2017

Cork is well represented on #FirstDatesIRL this week! — Denise O'Donoghue (@deniseodonoghue) March 16, 2017

Although one Cork native had the nation talking, Paula - who was on a date with Aoife.

The date was all going well until Paula casually dropped that her saloon flooded, her marriage ended and her dog fell off a cliff - all in one quick sentence.

Wait … your dog fell off a cliff?

Her dog fell off a cliff? That's possibly the saddest thing I've heard this year #FirstDatesIRL — Bobby (@bobroc22) March 16, 2017

#FirstDatesIrl OMG, "the dog fell off the cliff," now that got my attention 😢 — John (@holland78) March 16, 2017

'My dog fell off a cliff.' So we're just gonna leave it at that, yeah? Fair enough #FirstDatesIRL — Tom Connolly (@meestahsuperman) March 16, 2017

"My salon flooded, my marriage ended and my dog fell off a cliff" #prettyroughrunofbadluck 😳😳 #FirstDatesIRL — Alternative Chris 🍀 (@AJoyForever83) March 16, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL how in God names does a dog fall of a cliff — Padraig (@Padraig14feb) March 16, 2017

"I come from a family of survivors. My dog fell off a cliff." #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/JbJgO4OJhT — Nicole (@nicolecasey_2) March 16, 2017

We need an explanation, Paula!