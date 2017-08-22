One of tonight's Roses said Ireland was part of the UK and Twitter went all in

It was all going smoothly until the Western Canada Rose took the stage.

Sinead McGahern was talking to host Dáithí Ó Sé about her extended family when she came out with this line.

"23 first cousins in the UK. Three are currently in England, and the other 20 here are in Ireland."

One of the roses seems to think that Ireland is in the UK 😲😲 #Roseoftralee pic.twitter.com/fdFGuwkzLv — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) August 22, 2017

Needless to say, Twitter was having NONE of it!

The Western Canada Rose has the cúpla focail and performed a jig but referred to Ireland as being part of the UK #roseoftralee #rot pic.twitter.com/SGbp5vJSyE — Rosalind. (@rosalindcaragh) August 22, 2017

"23 first cousins in the UK, three currently in England and 20 are here in Ireland"



Oh hun, you've no chance of winning now. #RoseOfTralee — Daniel Mc Cole (@TheDanChapter) August 22, 2017

The Down Rose is going to batter Western Canada over her border mix up #Roseoftralee — Dónal Marah (@donalmarah) August 22, 2017

We're sure she didn't mean it the way it came out, but we wonder will it affect her chances of winning the competition?