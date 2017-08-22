One of tonight's Roses said Ireland was part of the UK and Twitter went all in

Back to Showbiz Home

It was all going smoothly until the Western Canada Rose took the stage.

Sinead McGahern was talking to host Dáithí Ó Sé about her extended family when she came out with this line.

"23 first cousins in the UK. Three are currently in England, and the other 20 here are in Ireland."

Needless to say, Twitter was having NONE of it!

We're sure she didn't mean it the way it came out, but we wonder will it affect her chances of winning the competition?
By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz