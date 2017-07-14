One boy to leave Love Island in shock recoupling

One of Love Island’s male contestants will be dumped from the programme in Friday’s episode.

Viewers will see the girls choosing which boy they want to couple up with, leaving one without a partner and therefore forced to leave the island.

The news of the recoupling comes as a shock to the contestants, revealed when Georgia Harrison receives a text making the announcement.

Love Island’s Olivia (ITV)

Now in a position of power, Harrison is seen mulling over her options but is unsure as to who she might pick, as she is torn between Mike Thalassitis and Sam Gowland.

In the Love Island villa’s private Beach Hut, she says: “It’s still so early in the process of getting to know them all, I think I need to have a few chats with them all this evening and decide.

“I don’t want to reveal anything to them too soon.”

Also deliberating who to pick is Olivia Attwood, who is torn between her ex-partner Chris Hughes or returning islander – and her brief former flame – Thalassitis.

News gets around the villa that Attwood is tempted to pick Thalassitis.

Love Island’s Amber and Olivia (ITV)

Gowland, who also made a comeback to the villa this week, tells Montana Brown: “Me and (Olivia) were upstairs having a talk and she was saying she’s definitely, definitely 110 per cent picking Mike tonight.

“I was talking to her and she said her and Chris are done, so she’s picking Mike.”

Brown says: “Chris has no idea and it’s going to be so bad for him.”

She speaks to Hughes to give him a warning that Attwood might not choose him in the recoupling, and advises him to speak to her to tell her his true feelings.

Attwood, meanwhile, is seen speaking to Amber Davies about her decision and admits she is “losing” her head.

Love Island’s Mike and Chris (ITV)

“You’ve got Mike, we’re more compatible on paper, he is fit, but he’s not Chris…” she says.

“Nothing really compares to what me and Chris have. When we’re good, it’s the best thing ever but at the same time we’re killing each other in the villa.

“It’s so easy with Mike. It’s put everything in perspective.

“The decision I make tonight affects my life.”

Love Island continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.