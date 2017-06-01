Omagh man fails to break balloon record on tonight’s Britain's Got Talent

Ryan Tracey has failed to break another Guinness World Record balloon animal record on tonight’s Britain's Got Talent.

The Omagh man first appeared on the show’s audition stage in an attempt to break the record for the ‘fastest time to model five balloon structures while blindfolded’.

And of course he smashed it with 6 seconds to spare.

Tonight, he set out to break the record for the ‘most unique balloon models in 60 seconds’ but unfortunately, he only attempted to ‘equal’ the record and not create a new one.

A world record is still a world record.