Olympic skier Graham Bell praises Ed Sheeran’s slope skills

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell has offered his expert opinion on Ed Sheeran’s efforts on the slope in his music video Perfect, and the singer is not all that bad.

The wintry music video for the love song sees Sheeran enjoying a skiing trip and falling for his friend, played by actress Zoey Deutch.

As well as creating snow angels, eating pizza in a cosy log cabin and fooling around in the snow, the singer-songwriter shows off his skiing skills on the slopes of Hintertux in Austria.

Five-time Olympic downhill skier turned adventurer and television presenter Bell remarked on the improvements Sheeran could have made, but was full of praise for the musician.

Bell wrote: “The video for Perfect by @edsheeran shot in H’Tux. Sheeran should work on ankle flex and calming his upperbody.”

He added: “Otherwise good skiing!”

The festive video for Perfect, the fourth single from Sheeran’s chart-topping album Divide, was released earlier in November.

Earlier this year, fellow singer James Blunt said he taught Sheeran to ski in return for tips on songwriting.