Olsen twins' company could pay out thousands of dollars to interns claiming they were not paid for work

The company owned by TV twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may settle a lawsuit by paying up to $140,000 (£115,000) to interns who claim they did the work of employees without payment.

Under the settlement, proposed by attorneys for a former intern, each of the lawsuit’s 185 members would receive $530 (£435) for the work they completed at the Olsens’ Dualstar Entertainment Group.

The Olsen twins launching their brand in London, 2010 (Andy Butterton/PA)

The settlement would have to be approved by a judge.

Attorneys said that Dualstar, founded by the 30-year-old twins when they were six and starring on the sitcom Full House, had not opposed the settlement.

The twin’s fashion brand The Row, part of parent company Dualstar, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.