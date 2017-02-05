Olly Murs announces another Irish date

Olly Murs has announced that he has added another Irish date to his 2017 summer tour.

The former X-Factor star will now also play Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens on Saturday July 8, just months after he takes to the stage of Dublin’s 3Arena on April 3.

Murs is currently touring with his 5th album, 24 Hrs and took to Twitter this morning to announce the new date.

Dublin!! New #SummerTour2017 show added at The Iveagh Gardens. pic.twitter.com/UiS1d7Mxvk — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) February 5, 2017

The new date also happens to be the date Coldplay will take to the stage at Croke Park so be careful.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, February 10 at 9am from usual outlets.