Olivia Newton-John postpones tour dates following breast cancer diagnosis

Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has postponed her upcoming tour dates as she revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

She was scheduled to perform across the US and Canada next month, following the release of her 2016 collaborative album, Liv On.

The Grease star will be moving the dates to make way for a course of treatment, and expects to be back on stage later in the year.

Olivia Newton-John For Immediate Release OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN POSTPONES JUNE CONCERT DATES May 30, 2017 – Las Vegas, NV – Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates….

The singer initially beat breast cancer 25 years ago and has devoted herself to helping others suffering from the disease ever since.

Last week she cancelled planned meet-and-greet events for the upcoming concerts due to “severe back pain”.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, a spokesperson said: “The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

“In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

The 68-year-old star said: “I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.”

The statement also advised ticketholders to contact venues directly for refunds, and assured that updates on the events will be shared within the next few weeks.