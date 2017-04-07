Olivia Munn splits from NFL star boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Actress Olivia Munn and American football star Aaron Rodgers have split after three years together.

The X-Men star and NFL quarterback for the Green Bay Packers are believed to have called time on their union “amicably”, according to People.

A source told the US magazine: “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years.”

Olivia Munn (Ian West/PA)

The insider said the pair “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward”.

Olivia, 36, and Aaron, 33, had been an item since 2014.

Earlier this year, they were rumoured to have become engaged when the actress, who is also known for starring in hit drama series The Newsroom, was pictured with a band on her ring finger.

The couple enjoyed a low-key relationship, but they occasionally appeared together on the red carpet at events and Olivia was a vocal supporter of her sports star boyfriend.