Olivia Munn shuts down rumours she is dating Chris Pratt

Olivia Munn has denied reports she is dating Chris Pratt and shared her text messages with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Newsroom star pointed out that she and the Jurassic World actor would have a terrible portmanteau if they were to become a couple.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup.

“2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex.

“3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong.

“4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.

“5. Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name: Croliiva. Prunn. Chrisivia. Olipratt.”

Pratt and Faris filed for divorce in December 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt (PA)

Munn also shared a screenshot of a text exchange with Faris in which she stressed there was no truth in reports she was dating Pratt.

Her message said: “Hey there! Sooo… I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth.

“I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe you didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

Faris responded: “Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so f**king crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! -lets please catch up soon.”