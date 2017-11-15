Official trailer for The Assassination Of Gianni Versace unveiled

Edgar Ramirez has said he feels “indescribably honoured” to have played Gianni Versace in a series about his murder, as the first trailer is released.

The Point Break actor stars as the late fashion designer in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which documents the murder in the summer of 1997.

Penelope Cruz plays Versace’s sister Donatella, singer Ricky Martin is his long-time partner Antonio D’Amico, and Glee’s Darren Criss stars as serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who shot the designer on the steps of his mansion in Miami.

Ramirez posted the trailer on Instagram and said: “Indescribably honoured to have portrayed this remarkable man & be part of such a culturally and socially relevant project.

“I have had the privilege to work with heroes of mine who are now my close friends and with some of the most talented people I have ever met. Eternally grateful to all of them.”

The trailer shows some of the events leading up to Versace’s death, with Cunanan seen arriving in Miami.

He narrates: “This world is wasted on me. Yet this world also made you, Mr Versace, into a star. You’re not better than me; we’re the same.

“The only difference is that you got lucky.”

The clip went down a storm on social media, with people saying they cannot wait to watch the series.

“Outstanding!” declared one fan, while another said: “Look at you all go! Thank you for doing this.”

The first series of American Crime Story, The People v OJ Simpson, aired last year and picked up accolades at the Golden Globes and the Emmys.

Versace, 50, was shot dead on July 15 1997 at his home in Miami Beach, after returning from a walk.

Cunanan committed suicide eight days later.

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will air on BBC Two in 2018.