Officers search LA home of Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte

The home of Mel B’s estranged husband has been searched by federal agents in the US.

Video footage obtained by TMZ showed Stephen Belafonte as he was met by officers outside his property in Los Angeles on Friday night.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed a search warrant was executed at a Hollywood Hills residence, but refused to provide further details on the “ongoing investigation”.

In the video clip, an officer is heard asking Stephen if he is carrying any weapons, to which he replies: “No no, nothing.”

(Ian West/PA)

Stephen is then seen walking towards the property with the group of officers.

In a separate clip, he denies being detained during the search, telling a reporter outside his home: “I was never in cuffs.

“They didn’t detain me, they asked me questions real quick.

“Maybe someone’s pranking.”

(Rick Findler/PA)

Former Spice Girl Mel filed for divorce from film producer Stephen last month after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The 41-year-old singer – whose full name is Melanie Brown – cited “irreconcilable differences” and asked a judge to deny spousal support to Stephen.

She has requested joint custody of their five-year-old daughter Madison.