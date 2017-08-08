Noomi Rapace blasts ‘disturbing’ gender pay gap

Noomi Rapace has blasted the gender pay gap in Hollywood as “disturbing”.

The Girl With A Dragon Tattoo star, 37, called for equality between the sexes and for film bosses to stop paying women less than men for doing the same job.

Noomi Rapace also revealed how she was left speechless by Donald Trump’s election win (Matt Crossick/PA)

“We should be paid equally and how, like its disturbing, in my industry, why would a man be more paid than me?” she said.

“Why? There’s no explanation, but I think it’s changing.”

La La Land star Emma Stone also recently railed against the pay gap and revealed that the only way she received equal pay was by male co-stars taking voluntary cuts.

The 10 highest paid actresses in Hollywood were paid 205 million dollars (£156 million) in a year, but this was less than half than the top-10 male stars, according to a list compiled by Forbes in 2016.

Rapace, who is starring in Netflix film What Happened To Monday?, also told how she was left without words when her son asked her how people could vote Donald Trump in as US President.

“When Donald Trump got elected, we were sitting in LA in a restaurant and he just said, ‘How can they choose a man who grabs women’s pussies?’” she said.

“I was like, ‘I have no answer’. For me, as a woman, it’s a disaster someone like that is in charge of a country, but at the same time we need to go through dark times sometimes and out of that will come a change.”

:: What Happened To Monday? will be released on August 18.