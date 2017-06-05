Noel Gallagher under fire from brother Liam for One Love Manchester no-show

Back to Showbiz Home

Liam Gallagher has criticised his brother Noel for not performing at Manchester’s tribute concert, saying he had shown his “true colours” and should “get on a … plane and play your tunes for the kids”.

Singer Liam, 44, was joined by Coldplay at the show for a rendition of Oasis hit Live Forever, which he dedicated “to the beautiful people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack”.

Liam Gallagher with Chris Martin at the Manchester gig (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchest/PA Wire/PA Images)
Liam Gallagher with Chris Martin at the Manchester gig (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchest/PA Wire/PA Images)

There had been speculation that the feuding brothers could reunite at Sunday’s One Love Manchester benefit gig, which was held to raise money for those affected by the atrocity at Ariana Grande’s concert.

Liam ranted:

Former Manchester band Oasis’s hit Don’t Look Back In Anger, which has been an anthem for Manchester since the tragedy, was also played at Sunday’s concert – by Coldplay and Grande.

Liam recently said that working with his brother “bores the death” out of him, ruling out a reunion of the band in the near future.

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher (Martin Rickett/PA)

He told The Observer: “When I think about it, being in a band with him bores the death out of me.

“He’s changed, as a person. He’s not someone I want to be in a band with. He’s part of the establishment.”
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, World, Ariana Grande, Liam Gallagher, Manchester, Manchester Arena, Noel Gallagher, Oasis, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz