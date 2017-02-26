Nobody was safe during the 2017 Spirit Awards opening monologue especially 'you know who'

The 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards were on last night and hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney did not hold back.

The Spirit Awards are intended to celebrate the independent and alternative movies released in the last year.

As was expected, Donald Trump received a lot of criticism for his controversial policies including his recent roll back of protections for transgender students.

President Donald Trump

"President Trump rescinded rights for transgender children to use their bathroom of choice this week.

"Because transgender children in public schools have had it too good for too long."

It wasn't all politics, many of the actors and filmakers in the audience took heat from Kroll and Mulaney also.

Casey Affleck took a particular beating for his role in 'Manchester By The Sea'.

"Casey Affleck plays a morose withdrawn man from the outskirts of Boston, living in the shadow of his older brother. What a reach!"