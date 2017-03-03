'No victims or villains' in Orlando Bloom love split, says Katy Perry
Pop star Katy Perry has insisted “no one’s a victim or a villain” after her split from British actor Orlando Bloom.
The US singer posted a message on Twitter in which she appeared to address her break-up from Orlando after it was confirmed earlier this week.
Without naming the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, Katy wrote: “How (about) a new way of thinking for 2017?
“(You) can still (be) friends and love (your) former partners!
“No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”
Katy’s message came as she unveiled a dramatic new hairstyle, going from a long blonde bob to a shaved pixie cut.
In a joint statement issued earlier this week, Katy, 32, and Orlando, 40, confirmed they were taking a break from their relationship.
The famous duo had been dating for little more than year and were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.
Their statement said: “Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”
Orlando has a son with supermodel ex-wife Miranda Kerr while Katy was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand.
